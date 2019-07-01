Vijay Shankar out of World Cup, Mayank Agarwal comes in as cover

India’s batting star Vijay Shankar who was out of yesterday’s clash against England has now been ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2019 owing to a fractured toe.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that the 28-year-old all-rounder will no longer be able to play in the remaining matches for the Men in Blue with Mayank Agarwal flying in to cover for him.

"Vijay sustained a non-displaced fracture of the left big toe, which will require a minimum of three weeks to heal. The injury rules him out of the ongoing World Cup," said BCCI in a press release.



The right-handed-batsman was hit on his left foot by Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker during training on June 20 and while the injury was shrugged off as nothing serious initially it got worse up on Friday.

CricFun - Predict & Win: Making cricket more fun with predictions and prizes.

