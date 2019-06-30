close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
Pakistan

APP
June 30, 2019

Schools in Sindh to reopen on Monday

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Jun 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Sindh School Education Department Sunday clarified that the provincial government has not made any extension in summer vacation and all government and private educational institutions in the province will reopen from July 1, 2019.

The new educational session would also begin in all private and government institutions from July 1, 2019, a private news channel reported.

Secretary School Education Department Sindh advised parents to send their children to schools in accordance with the schedule released for the education sessions.

