Today is deadline for asset declaration scheme

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue has issued ads regarding the expiry of deadline for government's asset declaration scheme.

According to the ads published in several newspapers,, today (Sunday 30-06-2019) is the last date for the people to declare their assets.

According to Geo News, there is no likelihood of any extension being announced by the government once the deadline today.

The government has also announced a five percent reward for those sharing information about people hiding their assets.

Federal Cabinet had approved the Tax Amnesty Scheme on May 14.