close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 27, 2019

Video of Sikh fan cheering for Pakistan cricket team goes viral

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 27, 2019

A video of a Sikh supporter cheering for Pakistan cricket team at Edgbaston has gone viral.

The unnamed fan has won hearts of Pakistani supporters all over  with his gesture during green-shirts' must win match against New Zealand at the packed cricket stadium.

Pakistan defeated the unbeaten New Zealand by six wickets to stay in the hunt for a place in the World Cup.

Latest News

More From Sports