Video of Sikh fan cheering for Pakistan cricket team goes viral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A video of a Sikh supporter cheering for Pakistan cricket team at Edgbaston has gone viral.
The unnamed fan has won hearts of Pakistani supporters all over with his gesture during green-shirts' must win match against New Zealand at the packed cricket stadium.
Pakistan defeated the unbeaten New Zealand by six wickets to stay in the hunt for a place in the World Cup.
A video of a Sikh supporter cheering for Pakistan cricket team at Edgbaston has gone viral.
The unnamed fan has won hearts of Pakistani supporters all over with his gesture during green-shirts' must win match against New Zealand at the packed cricket stadium.
Pakistan defeated the unbeaten New Zealand by six wickets to stay in the hunt for a place in the World Cup.