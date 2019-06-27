close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
June 27, 2019

Trumps slams ‘unacceptable’ Indian tariffs ahead of G20

Aboard Air Force One: Donald Trump Thursday lashed out at what he called "unacceptable" tariffs imposed by India as the US president headed towards a high-stakes G20 summit likely to be dominated by trade tensions.

"I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!" tweeted the president.


