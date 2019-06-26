US dollar hits Rs161.50 in interbank market

KARACHI: US dollar reached Rs161.50 in the interbank market on Wednesday, which closed at 156.98 against the greenback a day earlier, Geo News reported.



The US dollar rose by Rs3.2 at the start of the trading and was being traded at Rs4.52.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed almost flat against the dollar in the interbank market. It ended at 156.98 against the dollar, little changed from its Monday’s closing of 156.99.