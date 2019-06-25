Chris Hemsworth aka Thor reportedly renews Marvel contract

The series of good news for Marvel fans continues as after the announcement of Avengers: Endgame’s re-release, rumour has it that Chris Hemsworth may be steering back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latest hearsay has come suggesting that the last released record-shattering, block buster hit film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ may have put an end to multiple original MCU characters but Chris Hemsworth who embodies Thor, the God of Thunder may still be returning as he reportedly has gotten his contract renewed.

Pinkvilla reported that rumors of the actor returning sparked after Endgame’s release where Thor teases of a crossover with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ calling it ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’ as he hopped on their spaceship bidding adieu to Asgard at the end of the film.

On the other hand, director of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Taika Waititi had also expressed interest in returning for another installment of the MCU character.

If we really are in for another Thor movie, Marvel fans will only have to wait and find out.