Andre Russell ruled out of World Cup, Sunil Ambris called for cover

West Indies’ all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out of the remaining ICC World Cup 2019 on Monday owing to a knee injury.



The 31-year-old right-handed batsman’s recurrent injury on his left knee has ended the World Cup journey for him with Sunil Ambris getting called up to join the squad as cover for the remaining three matches of the round-robin stage for the team.

Twenty-six-year-old Ambris will be joining his struggling team as they prep to lock horns with tournament favorites, India at Old Trafford on June 27.

Presently West Indies hold the eighth spot on the points table in the ongoing World Cup with three wins essential for them from their remaining three matches to keep themselves alive in the tournament and qualify for the semi-finals.