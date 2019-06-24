close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 24, 2019

Three alleged terrorists killed in Karachi shootout

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 24, 2019

KARACHI: Three terrorists were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with law enforcers in Khuda Baksh Goth near Super Highway at Northern Bypass in Karachi late on Sunday.

Police and  intelligence agencies, on a tip-off, conducted an operation in Khuda Baksh Goth where exchange of fire took place with the militants. In retaliation, three terrorists were killed, while taking advantage of the darkness, two of their accomplices  managed to escape.

The police claimed to have recovered a suicide jacket, hand grenades and large quantity of arms from their possession.

Sources in police said that the terrorists were planning to carry out sabotage activities in Karachi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan