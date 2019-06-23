Biometric verification: SBP asks banks not to block accounts before June 30

Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan has directed banks not to block bank accounts of customers who have failed to get their biometric verification done before the deadline ends.

According to Geo News, a spokesman for the State Bank has said that accounts should not be blocked before June 30, 2019.

The statement came after complaints surfaced that some banks have temporarily blocked accounts and ATM cards until the biometric verification is done.

"Biometric verification of your bank accounts is mandatory. Your non-biometrically verified accounts have been temporarily blocked until biometric verification is done. Please visit your nearest branch," read a message received by a customer from a bank.

The message informed the customers that banks are also open on Saturdays and Sundays between 10am - 5pm.