US, Taliban to hold more talks on ending war in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The United States and the Afghan Taliban will open fresh negotiations next week, the US negotiator said Saturday, as he voiced hope for progress in ending America´s longest war.



Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative on Afghanistan, said the two sides would start their seventh round of talks on June 29.

"Based on my recent visits to Afghanistan and Qatar, I believe all sides want rapid progress," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

The State Department, announcing Khalilzad´s travel before the date of the latest talks were set, said the negotiations with the Taliban would take place as usual in Qatar.

Khalilzad is hoping to negotiate a deal under which the United States would withdraw troops first sent after the September 11, 2001 attacks.