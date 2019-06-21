How to check your assets information on FBR and NADRA portals online?

The government on Friday launched two web-portals, containing information about the assets of around 53 million people, with an objective to facilitate citizens to know about what of their data was available with the government and make corrections accordingly if required.



You may use this service if you:

• Are Pakistani National and hold a valid CNIC/NICOP

• Hold a PTA registered Mobile number (for citizen residing in Pakistan only)

• Have an Email Address (for citizen residing outside Pakistan)

• Have made payment of 500 PKR either through e-sahulat or Credit/Debit Card

• Are above or 18 years of age

https://taxnet.nadra.gov.pk/itax/

The portals are foolproof and only genuine individual could access his/her personal asset information as the questions to be generated by the system would be based on the personal information of the individual.

https://iris.fbr.gov.pk/public/txpAILogin.xhtml

The information available on both the portals—one created by NADRA and another by the FBR itself— could be obtained by following the login process and after replying to some system generated questions.

The NADRA portal could be accessed by paying fees of Rs 500 however, the FBR portal could be accessed by sending individual CNIC No to 9966, after which a system based code would be generated and sent on the mobile phone of the user which could be utilized for accessing the FBR portal.