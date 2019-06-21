Ben Simmons likes Kendall Jenner's Insta photo after 'break-up' and entire Internet is going gaga

Sixers players Ben Simmons has liked one of Kendall Jenner's Instagram photos and internet is going gaga over this little gesture.

This came just hours before the NBA Draft, an annual event in which the teams from the National Basketball Association can draft players.

Kendall Jenner and Simmons were reportedly dating through this past NBA seasons after they were seen visiting a grocery store and many other places together.

Later, reports claimed that they broke up just when news of their marriage had started making the rounds.

Now reporter for phillyvoice.com has claimed that it was the first photo of Jenner which Simmons liked in months. Since February 1, to be precise.

The photo liked by Simmons was branded advertisement post which some media outlets found interesting just because they thought ex-lovers can't be friends after break up.

We don't know for sure what this Instagram like meant for the renowned model and the basketball player.