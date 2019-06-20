Ranveer Singh slapped with legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate

LONDON: Bollywood's megastar Ranveer Singh has been served with a legal otice over his usage of a war cry made popular by WWE star Brock Lesnar, the wrestler's advocate Paul Heyman said on Thursday.

Ranveer Sing, who attended the cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday, had given the catch-phrase, "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat", captioning his photo with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Singh's fans appeared to be surprised on Wednesday when the World's famous wrestler fighter Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman took notice of the actor's use of a phrase.



Heyman had posted on social media a litigation warning for Singh for using their 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat' war cry with a twist and as per Heyman's latest tweet, he has apparently served the Bollywood star, who is currently in London, preparing for the shoot of Kabir Khan's '83.



Ranveer, who is currently in London, preparing for the shoot of Kabir Khan's '83, attended India's World Cup clash against Pakistan in Manchester. After the match, he had tweeted, "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya."

