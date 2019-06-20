Afghanistan’s Gulbadin threatens to leave presser if asked about restaurant row

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib threatened to walk out of the press conference if he was faced with any question encircling the restaurant row that the team is presently tangled in.

During a presser earlier this week the 28-year-old fast bowler was once again asked about the restaurant debacle which fumed the captain’s previously calm mood.

He was once asked about the controversy to which he replied that since he was not part of the incident he does not know the details.

However, it was the second time that ticked him off as he threatened to leave the presser if these kinds of questions continued.



The team, remains the only one out of the ten to have no victories under their banner, subsequently holding the last place at the points table.

They will next be locking horns with tournament favorites, India on Saturday June 22.