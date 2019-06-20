Chinese tourists offer glimmer of hope to Pakistani boy with ailing mother

Chinese tourists have offered a hopeless young boy from Pakistan a profound ray of hope with their heartwarming gesture.



In a video uploaded recently by Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, a bunch of Chinese tourists were seen helping a boy selling goods on the roadside.

The young boy had tears in his eyes as he looked upon potential customers to sell goods to them and make money for his ailing mother.

Posting the video on Twitter, Zhao wrote:

"Chinese tourists met a boy in tears. His mum was sick and in hospital. Chinese tourists bought all the products he was selling. Be strong boy, you will soon be a man!"

Wiping off tears from the boy's eyes, the tourists bought the entire bag of goods giving the boy a thousand rupees note in return.

The heartwarming gesture brought a smile back to the boy.