Firdous Ashiq Awan says Shehbaz Sharif is confused

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Shahbaz Sharif seems to be confused in his political approach.

In a series of tweets, she said on one hand, Shahbaz Sharif offers his support to the government for charter of economy while on the other, he gives emotional threat of not letting the government work.

She said the PML-N has no narrative except safeguarding interests of its leadership's personal business.