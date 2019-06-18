Pakistan Navy’s ATR aircraft displayed at Paris Air Show

Pakistan Navy’s state-of-the-art ATR reconnaissance aircraft was showcased at 53rd edition of International Paris Air Show held in Le Bourget, Paris from 17th to 23rd of this month.



Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin-ul-Haque visited the Pakistan Navy chalet at the Air Show where he was received by Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal SI (M), Director Naval Aviation Captain Imran Raza, TI (M) and Army & Naval Attaché Captain Nasir Iqbal Chaudhary.

The Ambassador was briefed on the salient features of the ATR reconnaissance aircraft.

While talking to the Naval officers and sailors, the Ambassador welcomed the active participation of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy at the Air Show noting that it would help showcasing the achievements and professional excellence of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.