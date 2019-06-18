close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 18, 2019

England's Nasser Hussain wants Pakistan strong again as ‘they've been through a lot’

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 18, 2019

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain on Monday expressed his sympathies with the Pakistan team on Monday after the team’s dismal loss against India earlier.

Turning to Twitter the esteemed cricket commentator revealed that as much as he enjoyed the mega clash between the two arch rivals, he hopes for the Green Shirts to make a strong return as ‘they have been through a lot.’

“As ever I loved the India Pakistan game yesterday loved the way both players and spectators stood / sat side by side and showed their unconditional love for the game..and a word of sympathy for the team in green they have been through a lot. World cricket needs them strong again,” he stated.

Pakistan team has found themselves tangled in controversy with a speculated major revamp imminent after their abysmal performance throughout the tournament. 

Latest News

More From Sports