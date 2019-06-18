England's Nasser Hussain wants Pakistan strong again as ‘they've been through a lot’

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain on Monday expressed his sympathies with the Pakistan team on Monday after the team’s dismal loss against India earlier.

Turning to Twitter the esteemed cricket commentator revealed that as much as he enjoyed the mega clash between the two arch rivals, he hopes for the Green Shirts to make a strong return as ‘they have been through a lot.’

“As ever I loved the India Pakistan game yesterday loved the way both players and spectators stood / sat side by side and showed their unconditional love for the game..and a word of sympathy for the team in green they have been through a lot. World cricket needs them strong again,” he stated.

Pakistan team has found themselves tangled in controversy with a speculated major revamp imminent after their abysmal performance throughout the tournament.