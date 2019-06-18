England vs Afghanistan live updates: ICC World Cup 2019

Manchester: England won the toss, and chose to bat against Afghanistan in the 24th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England, who have excelled on all fronts in their last two matches, will look to further establish their ascendancy when they face Afghanistan, who are currently placed last on the points table, on Tuesday, 18 June.

England v Afghanistan

Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday, 18 June; 02:30pm PST, 09:30am GMT



England have won their last two games comprehensively, by margins of 106 runs and eight wickets respectively, and seem to be on course for a spot in the semi-finals. However, there are concerns over the fitness of skipper Eoin Morgan and opening batsman Jason Roy, who left the field midway against West Indies due to injuries, with the latter being ruled out for a minimum of two matches due to hamstring injury.

Joe Root, who opened the innings in Roy's absence, seemed to be at his fluent best, registering his second century at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. The right-hander will return to his No.3 spot against Afghanistan, as James Vince is likely to fill in for Roy, making his first World Cup appearance in the process.

Afghanistan are yet to bat through their full quota of overs this tournament, and it has resulted in them losing each of their four matches. Against South Africa, they collapsed from 69/2 in the 21st over to 125 all out in the 35th. The Gulbadin Naib-led side will have to put together a complete performance if they are to challenge the top-ranked team in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings.

Weather report

The day will have a cloudy start, with some sunny periods thereafter and minimal chances of rain.

Pitch report

While breezy conditions will assist new-ball bowlers early on, the large boundaries at Old Trafford will keep spinners from either side interested.