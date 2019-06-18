2022 Hangzhou Asian Games submission of mascot proposals to continue till July 15

BEIJING: The organizing committee for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games will continue to accept submission of proposals for the design of official mascot till July 15.



The organizing committee for the games launched a campaign to solicit ideas for official mascots starting from April 16, running for three months until July 15. The result will be announced by the end of 2019, Secretary of Hangzhou Municipal Committee Zhou Jiangyoung said on Monday.

The applicants from all over the world are welcomed to participate in the design of the mascot, as to contribute their wisdom and strength to the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and to create a brand-new and classic mascot image, he said in a statement issued here.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to 25, 2022. The mascot, as an important part of the brand image and landscape of large-scale sports events, is the liveliest visual image symbol, which has been welcomed and loved by the public.

The design for the mascots shall comply with the pursuits of the Olympic movement and also reflect the history, culture and innovative vitality of the host city of Hangzhou.

He added that the mascots should embody the spirit of dreams, innovation, joy and perseverance and that they should be lively, adorable, and friendly, in such a way that will allow them to make an impact on people of different culture backgrounds, genders and ages.

The final winning plan will receive a RMB 120,000 bonus.

According to the official website of the Hangzhou Asian Games Committee, the Hangzhou Asian Games is the third Asian Games held by China after Beijing and Guangzhou.

At present, 37 major competitions have been confirmed, including 28 Olympic projects and 9 non-Olympic projects, and 55 competition venues and facilities.