General Bajwa reaffirms Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for CPEC security

RAWALPINDI: General Han Weiguo, Commander People Liberation Army, Ground Forces of China , People Republic of China visited GHQ on Monday and called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that during the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed.

The Visiting General lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, it added.

COAS General Bajwa reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for CPEC security.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ a contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting General laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.