India paceman Kumar could be out for ´three games at most´ says Kohli

MANCHESTER: Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be out of India´s next three World Cup games after injuring himself in Sunday´s win over Pakistan, according to captain Virat Kohli.



Kumar opened the bowling for India in Pakistan´s initial chase of 337, but could only manage 2.4 overs before leaving the Old Trafford field due to a hamstring problem.

The injury saw him sit out the rest of a rain-affected game that his side eventually won by a commanding 89 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a slight niggle, he slipped on the footmarks," Kohli told Sky Sports after the match.

"It doesn´t look too serious and hopefully he will be ready in a few games, the maximum is three games.

"We are not too worried," the star batsman added.

A three-game absence would rule Kumar out of group fixtures against Afghanistan, the West Indies and England, with India´s final round-robin game of the 10-team first round stage against Bangladesh on July 2.

One consolation for India on Sunday was that Vijay Shankar, who had to complete Kumar´s unfinished over, struck with his very first ball to have Imam-ul-Haq lbw for seven.

India were inspired by Rohit Sharma´s 140 as they posted a challenging total of 336-5 after being put into bat, with Kohli making a sparkling 77.

India were already awaiting the return of opener Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his hand during his match-winning century in the team´s win over Australia.

Dhawan, who did not play against Pakistan, is under medical observation and travelling with the team.

Rising star Rishabh Pant has been flown in as cover for the left-handed batsman.

Sunday´s win left India with three victories from four World Cup matches, only a washed out no result against New Zealand spoiling an otherwise perfect start that puts them on course to qualify for the semi-finals.