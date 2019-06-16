Lt. General Faiz Hameed appointed as DG ISI among new appointments in Pakistan army

Pakistan army appointed Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on Sunday.

In a new wave of appointments and transfers, Pakistan army chose Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz as Engineer-in-Chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Spokesperson for the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was elected as the Adjutant General at the GHQ while Lt. General Amir Abbasi was commissioned as the Quartermaster General.

On the other hand, Lt. General Asim Munir who was previously the DG ISI has now been named the Core Commander Gujranwala with Lt. General.