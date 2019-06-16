close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 16, 2019

Lt. General Faiz Hameed appointed as DG ISI among new appointments in Pakistan army

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 16, 2019

Pakistan army appointed Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) on Sunday.

In a new wave of appointments and transfers, Pakistan army chose Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz as Engineer-in-Chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Spokesperson for the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was elected as the Adjutant General at the GHQ while Lt. General Amir Abbasi was commissioned as the Quartermaster General.

On the other hand, Lt. General Asim Munir who was previously the DG ISI has now been named the Core Commander Gujranwala with Lt. General.

Latest News

More From Pakistan