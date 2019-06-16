close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
Sports

Faizan Lakhani
June 16, 2019

Kohli completes fastest 11000 ODI runs, breaks Tendulkar’s record

MANCHESTER: India’s captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest man to reach the milestone of 11,000 ODI runs, surpassing his countryman Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli reached the milestone in World Cup match against Pakistan when he smashed Hassan Ali for a boundary. By reaching 11,000 runs in 222 innings, Kohli has become the fastest man to do so.

The Indian captain has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar by 54 runs.

Kohli is only the eighth batsman in the world to reach the 11K runs mark. The other players in this group are India’s Tendulkar, Australia’s Ricky Ponting, India’s Saurav Ganguly, South Africa’s Kallis, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Pakistan’s Inzamam ul Haq, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawerdene.

