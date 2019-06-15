close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
June 15, 2019

NAB arrests three more fake account case suspects

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Jun 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Saturday arrested three more co-accused of fake account case including Mustafa Zulkarnain Majeed, Waheed Ahmed Malik and Khawaja Salman of Omni Group of Companies.

According to a NAB spokesman, the under custody suspects would be transported to Islamabad after seeking their judicial remand and a NAB Combined Investigation Team (CIT) would conduct the investigations from the suspects.

The arrested accused Khawaja Salman was a close relative of Chairman Omni Group of Companies Anwar Majeed while Waheed Ahmed Malik was the Project Director of Omni Group.

Latest News

More From Pakistan