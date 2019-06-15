NAB arrests three more fake account case suspects

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Saturday arrested three more co-accused of fake account case including Mustafa Zulkarnain Majeed, Waheed Ahmed Malik and Khawaja Salman of Omni Group of Companies.
According to a NAB spokesman, the under custody suspects would be transported to Islamabad after seeking their judicial remand and a NAB Combined Investigation Team (CIT) would conduct the investigations from the suspects.
The arrested accused Khawaja Salman was a close relative of Chairman Omni Group of Companies Anwar Majeed while Waheed Ahmed Malik was the Project Director of Omni Group.
