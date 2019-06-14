PM Imran Khan takes centre stage, Narendra Modi snubbed at SCO summit

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Imran Khan took the centre stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin while his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was snubbed at the 19th annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek.



PM Imran Khan, in the videos and pictures of the summit, could be seen exchanging pleasantries with world leaders, however, his Indian counterpart Modi was ignored.

TV footage showed PM Imran standing next to Russian strongman.



Both the leaders are seen exchanging smiles and engaging in brief conversation while posing for cameras.

The conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Putin continues as they leave after having been photographed with other world leaders.

Later when they sat for lunch, photos showed both the leaders having a lively discussion.

However at the same time Modi sit idly and as he was snubbed by the world leaders.