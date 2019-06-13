Inside Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's romantic Thailand getaway

Pakistan’s power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain may find themselves tangled in controversy often but the duo undeniably leaves many of their fans star struck with their charisma.

Presently the rumored love birds are off on a romantic getaway to Thailand and their pictures that have been widely circulated are giving fans major travel goals and inspiration to plan their next getaway to the East Asian dreamland.

While the picturesque landscapes have inarguably grabbed fans’ attention, the Suno Chanda starlet has also been widely appreciated for her simple and comfortable yet chic style that she can be seen flaunting with a no-makeup and natural look in all of her photos.

Here’s a look inside the duo’s Thailand vacation:







