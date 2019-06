PM Imran arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Bishkek to participate in the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held here on June 13 and 14.



Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and Kyrgyz Minister for Health Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev received PM Imran Khan upon his arrival on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar are accompanying PM Imran.

SCO is among the major trans-regional organizations. Pakistan shares deep rooted historical and cultural links with SCO Member States.

Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating at all levels in various SCO mechanisms including Foreign Affairs, Defence, National Security, Economy and Trade, Education and Healthcare, Innovation, Youth and Women Empowerment, Justice, Agriculture, Culture, Sports, Tourism and Media.

Besides Pakistan, SCO members comprise China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.