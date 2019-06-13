David Warner lauds 'overwhelming' warm reception by Pakistani fans

TAUNTON: With his exceptional performance, David Warner was the star of the show when Australia trumped Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday.



During the game, although Pakistani fans mainly outnumbered Australian fans at the stadium, they made sure to shower Warner with a warm reception, something that even the opening batsman finds endearingly heart-warming.

Taking to Instagram stories, Warner shared a picture in which Pakistani fans are seen cheering for him. Warner deemed this gesture 'overwhelming'.

Netizens have been quick to draw comparisons between the reception of Warner by Pakistan fans that of Steve Smith's by Indian fans where the latter booed him in a disgraceful way during the World Cup match between the two teams on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had assured ahead of the match that Pakistani fans will not jeer Smith and Warner after their recent return from suspension.

“I don’t think Pakistani people will be doing it like that,” Sarfaraz said as his team prepared to take on Australia.

“Pakistan people love cricket and they love to support it, and they love the players," he added.