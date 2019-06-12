Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujrat today: Temperature soars in Karachi

KARACHI: Indian government has evacuated at least 300,000 residents to shelters along the coast in Gujarat as a cyclone Vayu intensified over the Arabian Sea and likely to hit land on Thursday (today).

Indian media ,citing weather officials , reported that Cyclone Vayu, with wind speeds equivalent to those of a Category 1 hurricane, is set to cross the coast with sustained wind speeds of 145 kph to 155 kph (90 mph to 96 mph), and could gust as high as 170 kph (106 mph).

The government has begun moving about 300,000 people from the area. While the Western Railways cancelled 70 trains and curtailed the journeys of 28 others as Cyclone Vayu inched closer to the Gujarat coastline, growing stronger along the way.

KARACHI

The Cyclone upgraded to Category-1 earlier on Wednesday, intensifying as ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ (VSCS) and is currently located at a distance of about 645 km from Karachi, worsening the heatwave in Karachi and pushing the mercury forecast to hit 39-42°C.

It is noteworthy, however, that the ‘feels like’ temperature could shoot to 47-50°C owing to Karachi's humidity while the heatwave in the port city — as well as in the entire Sindh province — is expected to continue on till June 16, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.



While the sea breeze, too, is predicted to remain cut off, a sandstorm with a touch of light rain is expected in Karachi today (Thursday), it added. The PMD said the effect of Cyclone Vayu would be limited to India's Gujrat but is expected to hit its shore in the evening today.