Warner, Finch set record first wicket partnership in World Cup 2019





TAUNTON: David Warner and Aaron Finch have set a new record for the opening wicket partnership while batting against Pakistan in the 17th match of ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

They made 146 before Finch was dismissed by Mohammad Amir for 82 while Warner was at the crease with 50.

The previous highest partnership was an unbeaten 137, set by New Zealand pair of Martin Guptill (73) and Colin Munro (58), while completing the chase in 16.1 overs to beat Sri Lanka by ten wickets at Cardiff on June 1.

Australia’s previous best opening partnership in the current tournament was 96, scored by the same pair of Finch and Warner, against Afghanistan at Bristol on June 1.