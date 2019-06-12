Evidence against Altaf Hussain likely to substantiate a very serious charge: Toby Cadman

Following Altaf Hussain's arrest in London in relation to incitement of acts of violence has raised questions as to what lies ahead in the future for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder .



Toby Cadman - Pakistan's State Lawyer in Britain for politically sensitive cases - talked in detail about the charges looming over Altaf Hussain in a recent interview.

"This is an incredibly important step. We know following the arrest Altaf Hussain will be questioned by the Metropolitan Police in relation to this charge and a decision will be made as to what charges he should face and we would expect that to happen very quickly. Ordinarily, a decision is made within 24 hours of arrest and then we would expect him to be produced before a Majistrate and then for the proceedings to effectively start from there on," Cadman said.

Adding that he has gone through all the evidences that Pakistan authorities, specifically the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has provided the British government with , Cadman shared, "I have reviewed all the evidence from the Pakistan authorities primarily from the FIA that has been provided to the Metropolitan Police and I can say that it presents a compelling case. It is my assessment that there is sufficient evidence to charge Altaf Hussain for a number of charges but that is a matter for the crime prosecution service to take in consultation with the Metropolitan Police."

"Having seen that evidence, it is detailed, it is credible and it is likely to substantiate a very serious charge that if convicted carries a substantial prison sentence," he added.