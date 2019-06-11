Video: PM Imran Khan's address to nation





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday addressed the nation and announced to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina.

During his address PM Imran took the masses into confidence on current political and economic situation of the country.



He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has presented its first budget after coming into power.

He said the nation should understand that it would reflect PTI’s ideology of Naya Pakistan.

PM said his government was determined to follow the principles laid down by the Riasat-e-Madina.

He regretted that those principles were not emulated in Pakistan in the past whereas Western countries had been following those.

Those principles were base upon merit, compassion, humanity and welfare of its subjects.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he would not give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) piece like legislation to corrupt and plunderers as in the past two NROs had already caused huge damage to the country under which they were still reeling.

PM Imran Khan announced to make high-powered commission to investigate loans taken in last ten years.

He said: "I am constituting a high-powered enquiry commission with a one-point agenda: how did they accumulate the debt so much in 10 years?"



