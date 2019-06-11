Accountability process being carried out without discrimination: Firdous Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that accountability process was being carried out by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) without discrimination.



Talking to a news channel, she said that the NAB was an independent institution of the country, adding that the present government had no role in its working.

Commenting on the cases of money laundering filed against Asif Ali Zardari, she said that the cases were registered during the tenure of previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), had compiled the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari's report after holding thorough investigation in 2015, she added.

After complete probe, she said, the matter of fake bank account holders had started appearing before the public in 2018. The former president Asif Ali Zardari approached the courts just to avoid arrest by NAB, she said.

The courts had granted release to the PPP leader after awarding interim-bail, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated.

To a question, the special assistant said that present government had always respected the court orders, adding that the incumbent government would also show reverence regarding the decision taken against the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, regarding money laundering and fake bank account cases.

As far as matter of corruption of Faryal Talpur, Asif Ali Zardari''s sister was concerned, she said that keeping in view the respect for women, the court decided to uphold the ''honor'' of women.

Replying a question she said that public had mandated the the PTI government to work against corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was strengthening the national institutions, she said adding that present government was against the status quo.

To a question about the protest launched by the Opposition members after Asif Ali Zardari was apprehended by NAB, she said that the protest was the right of opposition.

The special assistant to prime minister said that changing the system was more important than grabbing powers, adding that Imran Khan was an honest leader who was trying to bring improvement in the system.

The PTI leader always thought about the welfare of the 220 million population, she said.

While, the leaders of the past governments of PPP and PML-N, had been focusing on the future of their children.

To another question about the former chief minister Punjab, she said that Shehbaz Sharif, went abroad after taking relief from the courts.

She said that the leader of PML-N, had spent more than two months in London.

Dr Firdous said the PTI was fighting for rule of law in the country, adding,

"We are determined to wipe out the virus of corruption from the society.

"We are fighting war for upholding the constitution and supremacy of law in the country," she said.

She said that no nation could develop and progress sans justice.

About the upcoming budget, she said the present government was presenting the people-friendly budget .

The government had taken care of the poor people while formulating the budget for the next fiscal year, she said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stated said that the measures had been taken to remove extra expenditure.

The steps had also been taken to promote austerity in the institutions.

Saluting the sacrifices of Pakistani armed forces and the announcement to cut the defence budget, she said the amount would be utilized for the development of less privileged areas of Balochistan.

The main motive of the present PTI government was to improve the infrastructure, she said adding that lowering the unemployment graph and poverty was priority of the government.

We will try to make the people part of the taxation system, she said adding that all out efforts would be made to generate more revenue.

This would be a non-traditional budget, which would try to steer the people out of problems.

To a question about the role of opposition, she said the opposition had the habit to make hue and cry and criticize the government's initiatives for the progress and welfare of the people.