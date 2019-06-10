'Ball-tempering' allegations against Adam Zampa

LONDON: Australian cricket has once again engulfed in allegations of ball-tempering when on Sunday spinner Adam Zampa was caught on camera putting his hand into his pocket and then rubbing the ball several times.



A video of Zampa went viral on social media during India match at The Oval forcing the Aussie captain Aaron Finch to address the matter in post-match news conference.

The incident came just a year after Australia stars Warner and Steve Smith, as well as team-mate Cameron Bancroft were banned for their roles in a ball-tampering scheme during a Test in South Africa.

Finch insisted Zampa was using hand-warmers he had put in his pocket, as he apparently does for every match.

"I haven’t seen the photos, so I can’t comment on them. I know for a fact he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them in every single game he plays," Finch said.



