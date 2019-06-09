close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
Pakistan

APP
June 9, 2019

Three alleged terrorists arrested in Multan

Pakistan

APP
Sun, Jun 09, 2019

MULTAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Multan arrested three alleged terrorists and recovered explosive material from their possession.

Working on credible information, a CTD team conducted a raid near Khaira Chowk and arrested three members of a banned organisation.

Sources said the arrested alleged terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations and law-enforcement agencies and were identified as Basit, Nasir and Ghulam Hussain.

The CTD team recovered three hand-grenades and receipt books of proscribed organisation for the collection of funds.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, an investigation had been launched after lodging a case with CTD Multan police station.

