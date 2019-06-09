Three alleged terrorists arrested in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Multan arrested three alleged terrorists and recovered explosive material from their possession.
Working on credible information, a CTD team conducted a raid near Khaira Chowk and arrested three members of a banned organisation.
Sources said the arrested alleged terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations and law-enforcement agencies and were identified as Basit, Nasir and Ghulam Hussain.
The CTD team recovered three hand-grenades and receipt books of proscribed organisation for the collection of funds.
According to a spokesperson for the CTD, an investigation had been launched after lodging a case with CTD Multan police station.
MULTAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Multan arrested three alleged terrorists and recovered explosive material from their possession.
Working on credible information, a CTD team conducted a raid near Khaira Chowk and arrested three members of a banned organisation.
Sources said the arrested alleged terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations and law-enforcement agencies and were identified as Basit, Nasir and Ghulam Hussain.
The CTD team recovered three hand-grenades and receipt books of proscribed organisation for the collection of funds.
According to a spokesperson for the CTD, an investigation had been launched after lodging a case with CTD Multan police station.