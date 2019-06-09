Rain, thunderstorm likely in Karachi on Thursday

Karachi: People in Karachi are expected to have some respite from sweltering heat from Thursday when according to a Met Office forecast the metropolis will likely receive rain.

In its weekly forecast, the Met Office predicted that dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in different parts of Sindh.

It said Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana divisions in Sindh, Kallat, Makran in Balochistan and Bahawalpur divisions in Punjab are mentioned in the weather forecast which has predicted rain and thunder storm.







