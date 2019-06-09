close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 9, 2019

Rain, thunderstorm likely in Karachi on Thursday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 09, 2019

Karachi:  People in  Karachi are expected to  have some respite from sweltering heat from Thursday when according to a Met Office forecast the metropolis will likely receive  rain.

In its  weekly forecast, the Met Office predicted  that  dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in different parts of  Sindh.

 It said Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana divisions in Sindh, Kallat, Makran in Balochistan and Bahawalpur divisions in Punjab are mentioned in the weather forecast  which has predicted rain and thunder storm.



