Australia vs India Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 14th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played between Australia and India today at The Oval, London.

Australia have so far played two matches in the tournament and won both of them. First, they defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1, and later, they beat West Indies by 15 runs at Nottingham on June 6.

On the other hand, India have played only one match, which they easily won by six wickets against South Africa at Southampton on June 5.

Australia are placed second on the World Cup points table while India are on the seventh position.

ODI Record:

Australia are playing one-day international cricket since its introduction in 1971 and they have so far appeared in 934 matches, the second most in the world.

They won 568 matches and lost 323 while nine ODIs were tied and 34 were NR matches. Their success percentage is 63.61.

India hold the record of playing the most one-day internationals - 967 since 1974. They won 501 and lost 417 matches while nine were tied and 40 had no result.

Both countries have played 136 ODIs together, out of which Australia won 77 and India won 49 matches whereas ten were NR matches.

World Cup Record:

Australia have so far played 86 matches, the most by any team in World Cup. They won 64 and lost 20 matches while one was tied and one NR.

India have played 76 matches, winning 47 and losing 27 while one was tied and one was NR.

Both played 11 matches in World Cup against each other, out of which the Aussies won eight and the Indians won three.

Now today, it is expected to be a tough contest between the two cricketing giants.