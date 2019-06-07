Acclaimed playwright Dr Anwar Sajjad laid to rest

LAHORE: Prominent drama writer Dr Anwar Sajjad was laid to rest at Lahore's Miani Sahib graveyard on Friday.

Earlier, his Namaz-e-Janaza was offered near his residence in the city that was attended by Qavi Khan, Asghar Nadeem Syed and other notable media personalities.

On Thursday, the acclaimed writer born on May 27, 1935 in Lahore passed away at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

He completed MBBS from King Edward Medical College, Lahore and earned fame due to his great acting skills, play writing and novel writing abilities.

The playwright was also awarded with presidential Pride of Performance award in 1989.

His most recognized works include 'Chauraha', 'Janam Roop', 'Khushiyon Ka Bagh', 'Neeli Note Book', 'Talash-e-Wajood', 'Zard Kunpal', 'Rasi ki Zanjeer', 'Nigar Khana Saba' and 'Sumandar'.