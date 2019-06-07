Mitchell Starc breaks Saqlain Mushtaq's record

Mitchell Starc on Thursday broke Saqlain Mushtaq's record to become the fastest in history to take 150 ODI.

He reached the milestones in just 77 matches during Australia's World Cup match against West Indies.



The Pakistani off-spinner had taken 78 games to make the record.





His five-for was the first in Cricket World Cup 2019. Australia on Thursday beat the West Indies by 15 runs at Trent Bridge.

Starc took five wickets as Australia survived a tense run-chase to restrict the West Indies to 273 for nine.

