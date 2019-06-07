Indian forces martyr three people in Occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: Indian troops have martyred three more Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in Occupied Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops launched a violent cordon and search operation at Panjran in Lassipora area of the district, last evening, and martyred one youth.

Three more youth were martyred by the troops in the same area on Friday. The bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of two residential houses destroyed by the troops in the area.

The martyred youth were identified as Suleiman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Imran Ahmed Butt and Aashiq Hussain Ganai.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets and staged demonstrations against the killings.

Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. Several people were injured in the brutal actions of the Indian forces.

The operation and the clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel were going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in Pulwama and several other areas of south Kashmir.