Traffic accident claims lives of 17, including a Pakistan, in Dubai

At least 17 people, including a Pakistani, were killed and five others critically wounded when their bus met an accident near Rashidiya exit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Thursday evening.



The deceased Pakistani, Muhammed Shafiq, belongs to Rajanpur. The injured also include a Pakistani national.

The ill-fated bus was full of passengers coming back from Oman after spending their Eid holidays.

The accident took place when the bus carrying 31 people ran into a traffic signal near the metro station, confirmed the Dubai Police in a tweet today.

The police said 17 people of different nationalities were killed in the accident and five others were critically injured.

Bodies and the injured have been shifted to the Rashid Hospital.