Ambani's Antilia: The world’s most valuable residential property after Buckingham palace

MUMBAI: India's notable business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia - located at Altamount road, Cumballa Hill in Mumbai - is the world's second most expensive private residential property. The house is reportedly worth $2 billion and with that it has been deemed as the world’s most valuable residential property after Buckingham palace.

Undoubtedly, with its ginormous and picturesque structure Ambani's house has made it to multiple magazines, compelling tourists to stop and stare at this most luxurious building. It might not look like the most stable building, but it can actually withstand an earthquake of even 8 on the Richter Scale.



The house is a 400,000 square feet building in South Mumbai. This enormous house includes around 600 staff to maintain the residence.







It is a 27-storey building which includes three helipads, swimming pool, spa, gym, outdoor gardens, cinema, parking, jacuzzi, yoga centre, a dance studio, ice cream parlour, a mega temple. The house also gives a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

