Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali says ‘I am in team for hitting’

BRISTOL: Pakistan Cricket team’s flamboyant batsman Asif Ali has said that his job is to do power hitting for the team and that’s also his natural game.

Talking to media in Bristol, Asif said that his first target is to score match-winning runs for Pakistan team instead of any personal goals.

“I am in the team for hitting. My role is that so I try to play my natural game. My effort is to score runs to make my team successful. I need to score quick runs in the final overs,” Asif said after team’s optional training session at County Ground Bristol.

The flamboyant batsman added that he was comfortable with any batting position, but coming to bat earlier allows him to settle down.

“I will play according to the conditions. Sarfaraz uses me as per the conditions and the situation of the game. He doesn't see what is the number he is sending me on,” he added.

“If you bat up the order then its relatively easy to hit out as you get settled. Then hitting becomes easy. But when you come late then hitting gets difficult. You need one over to settle. You may have seen my game during the series where I got more overs to bat. I got 20-25 overs then I scored two fifties,” he added.

Asif was not part of Pakistan’s original squad, but was included in the team after he scored two half-centuries in bilateral series against England.

The 27-year old batsman said that playing world cup was not in his mind during the series against England and he was only focused on his performance on given day.

“I was not thinking anything negative. If playing the World Cup was in my destiny I will get a chance. I played my natural game in the series and you may have noticed that I looked different,” he said.

“I am not worried because what role I am given I will play accordingly. I will play according to the conditions. Sarfaraz uses me as per the conditions and the situation of the game. He doesn't see what is the number he is sending me on,” Asif added.

Asif came to this world cup following a family tragedy. His 18-month old daughter passed away just before the start of the tournament but Asif says that his family stood by him to help him focus on cricket.

“My family stood by me in those difficult times and they eased it by convincing me that I should play for the country and they will take care of her,” he added.