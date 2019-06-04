'Godzilla' stomps its way to N. America box office win

LOS ANGELES: The latest installment in the "Godzilla" film franchise stomped to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend but failed to live up to monster-sized expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" hauled in $47.8 million but analysts called it a disappointment -- it was far behind the $93 million raked in by the last Warner Bros. film in the series in 2014, and the new film cost $200 million to make.

In "Monsters," which has earned tepid reviews, eco-terrorists steal a sonar device developed by scientist Emma (Vera Farmiga) to control the title monster.

Her ex-husband (Kyle Chandler) is recruited to track down the device, even as Godzilla clashes with its storied rivals like winged Mothra and three-headed Ghidorah.

Slipping to second spot was Disney's live-action version of its classic animated film "Aladdin," at $42.8 million.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie stars Will Smith as the fast-talking genie and Canadian actor Mena Massoud as the wily title character who seeks the attention of the heroine Jasmine (Naomi Scott).

In third came Paramount's Elton John biopic "Rocketman," with Taron Egerton playing the part (and belting out the tunes) of the legendary pop singer.

The film, which has drawn inevitable comparisons to last year's hugely popular "Bohemian Rhapsody" about Queen and Freddie Mercury, took in $25.7 million.

Egerton has garnered strong reviews, including the highest of praise from the 72-year-old John himself, who told The Hollywood Reporter that in watching the movie, "I didn't think it was Taron. I thought it was me."

Fourth spot went to psychological thriller "Ma" from Universal and Blumhouse Productions, at $18.1 million -- a solid opening weekend for a film that cost a mere $5 million to make.

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as a middle-aged woman who lets some teenagers party in her basement before things turn scary and weird.

And in fifth was Lionsgate's action film "John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum," at $11.1 million. Keanu Reeves again stars as retired hitman Wick, this time being chased by an army of killers after a large contract is put on his head.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Avengers: Endgame" ($8 million)

"Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" ($7 million)

"Booksmart" ($3.3 million)

"Brightburn" ($2.5 million)

"The Hustle" ($1.3 million)