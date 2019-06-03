Shoaib AKhtar wants Pakistani pacers to ‘get inspired’ from Imran, Wasim, Waqar

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has a piece of advice for the Pakistani pace attack and it is to 'show the fire’ in them against England.



He shared a picture of former captains Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and himself on his social media account for the current team to ‘get inspired’.

“Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao.” Akhtar had told Pakistani team after West Indies loss.

The speedster also got engaged in a twitter exchange with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen ahead of crucial match against the World Cup 2019 host.

Akhtar also announced his team for the England match, which include Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Muhammad Hafeez, Safraz Ahmed (C/WK), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi.



