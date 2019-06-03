Dubai palace lights up-to celebrate royal weddings

Dubai is all set to celebrate the upcoming wedding ceremony for the three sons of its Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.



The upcoming wedding ceremony of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and two of his brothers will have a grand wedding ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre on June 6, which coincides with Eid ul Fitr celebrations.



The previous royal weddings had been nothing less than spectacular, with show-stopping cakes, performances, decor, an impressive guest list, and jaw-dropping wedding gowns.

Even though the ceremony is off limits to the general public, the thousands of guests will attend. It's reportedly happening at 4pm, so there will be tea, coffee and lots of desserts to be served - mostly Omani halwa and baklava, among other Arabic sweets.

It is learnt that many royals are invited to attend the ceremony, especially royals from the GCC region who will come and congratulate Sheikh Mohammed and his sons."

The celebration on the bride's side is usually grander and has a lot more going on. The groom can join the bride's celebration when only the closest families and friends are remaining at the venue. The bride is never taken to the venue where the groom is having the celebration.

