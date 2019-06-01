OIC Summit in Makkah: PM Imran Khan meets Saudi king and crown prince

Prime Minister Imran Khan held separate meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud ahead of the OIC Summit.

PM Imran Khan is currently in the Saudi Arabia to participate in the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit. The Saudi king hosted the conference, titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future’ in Makkah. The summit aims to develop a unified stance on issues currently faced by the Islamic world.

PM Imran discussed various areas of bilateral interest with the Saudi rulers. The premier and the crown prince were seen having discussion in lighter mood with both smiling, as can seen in a video shared on social media.

"Islam has nothing to do with terrorism,” said PM Imran, while delivering a keynote speech at the summit. "When someone from the West blasphemed our Holy Prophet (PBUH), I always felt the response from the Muslim Ummah and OIC was lacking."

Imran Khan pointed out that some western countries are suffering from Islamophobia. The West, he remarked, should differentiate between moderate Muslim and extremist Muslim.

The international community has to respect the feelings of more than a billion Muslims, he stressed.

A meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah in the run up to the summit. The FMs deliberated on the outcome documents for the Makkah Summit.