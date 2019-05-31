Sania Mirza comes to Hasan Ali's rescue after netizen trolls him

It looks like pizza is one dish that has fans all across the globe, including Indian tennis star and Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali who both believe 'pizza is not a junk food and it’s good for recovery.'



On Thursday, amidst the intense scenario with World Cup 2019, Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali played the 'How Well Do You Know Each Other' game helmed by Zainab Abbas.

During the game, Hasan Ali upon learning that Shadab's favourite food is pizza said, “Pizza is not a Junk food it’s good for recovery."

This did not go well with netizens who started to troll Hasan Ali. One user tweeted: “Pizza is not junk food it’s good for recovery” what wisdom by Hassan Ali."

Coming to his rescue, Sania Mirza jumped right in to support Hasan Ali, and responded to the user saying: “He is actually right ! It’s very good recovery specially after long and hard matches .. not the full cheesy one but the gourmet ones are definitely very good .. the carbs are necessary and needed for recovery.”

Looks like Sania and Hasan Ali are on the same page when it comes to pizza making a nice recovery food.

